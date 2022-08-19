WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar.

AGENDA: 

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):   

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

• Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on August 8, 2022.

• Approval of payroll paid on August 12, 2022, in the amount of $59,752.36.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid August 26, 2022, in the estimated amount of $60,000.

•  Payment of claims for all departments.      

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:

Consider: 

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• July 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Monthly Report.

• Discussion and/or take action regarding the July 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.

• July 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.

• July 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department Report.

• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the July 2022, Fort Gibson Code Enforcement Report.

• Invoice ID INUS089776 for Axon Enterprise Inc. in the amount of $11,652.00, for cameras.

• Permission to apply for 2023 Justice Assistance Grant.

• Permission to Perform Wet Lab Training.

• Invoice No SI-1623473A for Axon Enterprise Inc. in the amount of $10,800.

• Budget Amendment #01 FUND 13 AB MORTGAGE PYMT in the amount of $23,786.00

• Budget Amendment #02 TWN FF PHONE ALLOWANCE in the amount of $1,200. 

• Budget Amendment #02 TWN ECO DEV R&SFG in the amount of $132,399.00

• Budget Amendment #03 TWN ECO DEV AB MORTG in the amount of $1,983.00. 

•  Budget Amendment #04 TWN ECO DEV INTEREST in the amount of $442.00.

• Intersection of Ross and Lee.

• Chamber of Commerce Annual Review and Consideration of the FY 2022 Final Financial Report.

• Chamber of Commerce request for FY 2023 funding.

• Process for determining Burial Rights for the old portion of the Citizens Cemetery. 

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY:

• Consider demotion, promotion, or approval of employment for Heidi Masterson.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar.

AGENDA: 

VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):

CONSENT AGENDA:

Consider:

 • Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday August 22, 2022.

• Payroll paid on August 12, 2022, in the amount of $46,474.14.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid August 26, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.00.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• June 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.

• Permission for the Town Administrator to sign for Bank of Oklahoma Financial in excess of $10,000 not to exceed $15,000 per month’s due required billing.

RESOLUTIONS:

• RESOLUTION 2023-002 A Resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Utilities Authority for the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma increasing the Town Administrator’s signature authority to up to $15,000.00 for the limited purpose of payments to Bank of Oklahoma Financial regarding bond payment obligations.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: 

RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:

Consider:

• Demotion, promotion, or approval of employment of Shawn McCaig. 

• Demotion, promotion, or approval of employment for Johnny Leaton.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

NEW BUSINESS.

REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.

ADJOURNMENT.

 

