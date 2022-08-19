WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on August 8, 2022.
• Approval of payroll paid on August 12, 2022, in the amount of $59,752.36.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid August 26, 2022, in the estimated amount of $60,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• July 2022, Fort Gibson Financial Monthly Report.
• Discussion and/or take action regarding the July 2022, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• July 2022, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.
• July 2022, Fort Gibson Fire Department Report.
• Discussion, decision and/or take-action regarding the July 2022, Fort Gibson Code Enforcement Report.
• Invoice ID INUS089776 for Axon Enterprise Inc. in the amount of $11,652.00, for cameras.
• Permission to apply for 2023 Justice Assistance Grant.
• Permission to Perform Wet Lab Training.
• Invoice No SI-1623473A for Axon Enterprise Inc. in the amount of $10,800.
• Budget Amendment #01 FUND 13 AB MORTGAGE PYMT in the amount of $23,786.00
• Budget Amendment #02 TWN FF PHONE ALLOWANCE in the amount of $1,200.
• Budget Amendment #02 TWN ECO DEV R&SFG in the amount of $132,399.00
• Budget Amendment #03 TWN ECO DEV AB MORTG in the amount of $1,983.00.
• Budget Amendment #04 TWN ECO DEV INTEREST in the amount of $442.00.
• Intersection of Ross and Lee.
• Chamber of Commerce Annual Review and Consideration of the FY 2022 Final Financial Report.
• Chamber of Commerce request for FY 2023 funding.
• Process for determining Burial Rights for the old portion of the Citizens Cemetery.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY:
• Consider demotion, promotion, or approval of employment for Heidi Masterson.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday August 22, 2022.
• Payroll paid on August 12, 2022, in the amount of $46,474.14.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid August 26, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.00.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• June 2022 Utility Authority Monthly Report.
• Permission for the Town Administrator to sign for Bank of Oklahoma Financial in excess of $10,000 not to exceed $15,000 per month’s due required billing.
RESOLUTIONS:
• RESOLUTION 2023-002 A Resolution of the Board of Trustees of the Utilities Authority for the Town of Fort Gibson Oklahoma increasing the Town Administrator’s signature authority to up to $15,000.00 for the limited purpose of payments to Bank of Oklahoma Financial regarding bond payment obligations.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY:
Consider:
• Demotion, promotion, or approval of employment of Shawn McCaig.
• Demotion, promotion, or approval of employment for Johnny Leaton.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
