Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday December 12, 2022.
• Payroll paid on December 16, 2022, in the amount of $43,059.70.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 30, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Recurring sewer line backing up into local business located at 206 S.E. Railroad.
• One-time late fee for businesses and the application of late fees on water bills.
• PO 23-27747, Keith True Value Hardware, in the amount of $150.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
5. NEW BUSINESS
6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
• • •
WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday December 12, 2022.
• Payroll paid on December 16, 2022, in the amount of $62,726.81.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 30, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000.
Consider payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• November 2022 Financial Report.
• Fabiela Kemble, proposed plan for a dog park.
• Budget Amendment #05 14 Merchandise Income #5 in the amount of $632.
• PO# 23-27755 to Muskogee Communications Inc. in the estimated of amount of $44,000.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
5. NEW BUSINESS
6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.