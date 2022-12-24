Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave. 

AGENDA: 

1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Utilities Authority Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday December 12, 2022.

• Payroll paid on December 16, 2022, in the amount of $43,059.70.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 30, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• Recurring sewer line backing up into local business located at 206 S.E. Railroad. 

• One-time late fee for businesses and the application of late fees on water bills.

• PO 23-27747, Keith True Value Hardware, in the amount of $150.

4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

5. NEW BUSINESS

6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS

• • •

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave. 

AGENDA: 

1. VISITOR’S REMARKS OR COMMENTS (Limited to 3 minutes)

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes from the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Monday December 12, 2022.

• Payroll paid on December 16, 2022, in the amount of $62,726.81.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 30, 2022, in the estimated amount of $65,000.

Consider payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE ACTION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• November 2022 Financial Report.

• Fabiela Kemble, proposed plan for a dog park.

• Budget Amendment #05 14 Merchandise Income #5 in the amount of $632.

• PO# 23-27755 to Muskogee Communications Inc. in the estimated of amount of $44,000.

4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

5. NEW BUSINESS

6. REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video