Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 25, 2021.
• Minutes from the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 2, 2021.
• Payroll paid on November 5, 2021, in the amount of $46,318.63.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on November 19, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.00.
• One-time pay to be paid on November 24, 2021, in the amount of $11,067.63.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Presentation from Rich Schaus with the Gospel Rescue Mission.
• Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Soccer Complex.
• Lease requests for the use of the Fort Gibson Baseball Complex.
• Agreement with KAR Construction, LLC for the cleaning of Town Hall to include the Fire Department, Police Department, Community Center, and Skate Park.
• Purchase Order for $350 to Reaction Wraps for decals for Code Enforcement Vehicle.
• Purchase Order for $87,173.32, which is 70% of the interlocal agreement entered into with Muskogee County, Cherokee Nation and the Town of Fort Gibson for the repaving of Wiley Road between East Benge Road and Oklahoma 10.
• Budget amendment.
• Fountain proposal from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for the Fort Gibson Fountain and Centennial Park.
• Leave Share for Justin Evans.
• Purchase of CAD Drawing Software from SmartDraw for the amount of $119.40.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Discussion regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Steve Ellis with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Jason Million with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25 OS § 307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the purchase or appraisal of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(3).
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave., Fort Gibson.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on October 25, 2021.
• Minutes from the Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on November 2, 2021.
• Payroll paid on November 5, 2021, in the amount of $51,426.64.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid November 19, 2021, in the estimated amount of $55,000.00.
• One-time pay to be paid on November 24, 2021, in the amount of $13,838.69.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Agreement with KAR Construction, LLC for the cleaning of Town Hall to include the Fire Department, Police Department, Community Center, and Skate Park.
• Purchase Order in the amount of $4,550 ($350 per unit) to Reaction Wraps for decals for 13 Utilities Authority Vehicles.
• Purchase Order for $6,840 to Macaulay Controls Company for Gas Mastr Series 32 pump for the Waste Water Treatment Plant for chlorine and Sulphur Dioxide gases.
• Budget amendment.
• Fountain proposal from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for the Fort Gibson Fountain and Centennial Park.
• Leave Share for Justin Evans.
• Purchase of CAD Drawing Software from SmartDraw for the amount of $119.40.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
• Discussion regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Steve Ellis with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS § 307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Jason Million with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS § 307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the purchase or appraisal of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(3).
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE-ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
ADJOURNMENT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.