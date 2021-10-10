Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority — AGENDA

WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on September 13, 2021.
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on September 27, 2021.
• Payroll paid on October 8, 2021, in the amount of $58,577.64
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on October 22, 2021, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION:
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Tabled from the last meeting, citizen’s request from Chad Jones to discuss removing the speed bumps placed on Oakmont Drive in the Southern Oaks Division.
• Citizen’s request from Justin Stowers to discuss keeping the speed bumps placed on Oakmont Drive in the Southern Oaks Division.
• Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants Inc., for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.
• Tort Claim filed by William Eubanks for Faye Eubanks, the claimant.
• Wreaths for Fallen Heros storing three trailers beside the east side of water plant.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Consider:
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of John Baldridge with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS § 307(b)(1).
• Confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).
CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on September 13, 2021.
• Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority on September 27, 2021.
• Payroll paid on October 8, 2021, in the amount of $59,459.31.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid October 22, 2021, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION, DECISION AND/OR TAKE-ACTION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• Contract Agreement from LandPlan Consultants, Inc for Park Design and Construction Phase Services for the Fort Gibson Carl Perry Park LWCF Project.
• Tort Claim filed by William Eubanks for Faye Eubanks, the claimant.
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Consider:
• Employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of John Baldridge with the Town of Fort Gibson pursuant to Title 25OS § 307(b)(1).
• Discussion regarding the confidential communications between a public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest pursuant to Title 25OS §307(b)(4).
RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
NEW BUSINESS.
REMARKS FROM GOVERNING OFFICIALS.
