Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority — Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Aug. 24.
B. Minutes of the Special Meeting of the Fort Gibson Development Authority on Aug. 31.
C. Payroll paid on Aug. 28 in the amount of $54,235.95.
D. Payroll paid on Sept. 11 in the amount of $54,642.76.
E. Payroll to be paid Sept. 25 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
F. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. No items were removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Bid from Mid America Painting to repaint the interior of Town Hall.
C. Bid from Dirt Wurx to demolish the structure at 114 S.E. Railroad St.
D. Lot split for Dick Sheffield for property located within the E2 of the NW4 of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 19 E of the I.B. & M. Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 6, 2020.
E. Took no action on a sketch plan for Arcon Inc. (McDonald's) at 507 S. Wiley St. Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 6, 2020.
F. Re-zoning of Lot 14 in Old Post Road Subdivision from A-1 to R-3, recommended by the Planning and Zoning Board on Sept. 10, 2020.
G. Took no action on a lot split at 507 S. Wiley St. (McDonald's). Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on July 20, 2020.
H. Preliminary and final plats for Walnut Estates East, phase 2. Recommended by the Planning and Zoning Board on Sept. 10, 2020.
I. Took no action on payment of a claim for damage to a personal vehicle obtained while lawn-mowing services were being performed.
J. Appointing Jason Million as interim Town Administrator until Oct. 19, 2020.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION.
A. Took no action regarding purchase of real property pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(3).
B. Hiring of Nicolas Chute pursuant to Title 25 OS §307(b)(1).
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utility Authority approved the following:
CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Aug. 24,
2020.
B. Payroll paid on August 28, 2020 in the amount of $47,676.19.
C. Payroll paid on Sept. 11, 2020 in the amount of $48,603.22.
D. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Sept. 25, 2020 in the estimated amount of
$40,000.
E. Consider payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. No items were removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Accepting aid from Core & Main to purchase hardware and a software upgrade.
C.Appointment of Jason Million as interim Town Administrator until Oct. 19, 2020.
