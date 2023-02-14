Fort Gibson voters showed overwhelming support Tuesday for bond issues to fund new buses, new classrooms and other capital improvements.
The two propositions totaled $7 million.
According to unofficial Oklahoma Election Board results, Proposition 1 passed with 412 votes, or 93.64 percent favoring and 82 votes, or 6.36 percent opposing.
Proposition 1 called for $6.4 million for various capital needs, including four new elementary classrooms, renovations and repair to the football stadium and track, renovations to the high school auditorium and lobby, new playground equipment.
Proposition 2 passed with 410 votes, or 92.76 percent favoring, and 32 votes, or 7.24 percent opposing.
Proposition 2 called for $600,000 to go for new school buses.
Superintendent Scott Farmer said the district is excited to get the projects started.
"It's a testament to how great our community is and how they value and support our school, so we are appreciative they entrusted us with this project," Farmer said.
He said he expects to start soon on the new classrooms, to be built on a second floor near the Jere Gibson multipurpose building.
"We've got some of the engineering scheduled to get started next week," he said. "It will take time to get that drafted and finalized."
The classrooms also will take at least a year to be finished, he said.
"Installation of an elevator is going to be a little more complicated than anticipated," he said.
"Our playground equipment will be a priority," Farmer said. "We will start our field renovations, and we've got two roof projects to get started at our north education building and the far east side of the high school. That will pretty much fill our summer."
Farmer said the $600,000, plus some COVID-19 stimulus money, will fund three new route buses and two new activity buses.
