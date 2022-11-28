A Fort Gibson elementary school student was taken to a local hospital complaining of leg pain after being struck by a car on Monday, said Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier.
Frazier said the boy was crossing South Gladd Road near Citizens Cemetery to board the school bus at approximately 7:30 a.m. when an oncoming vehicle failed to stop for the bus and struck the juvenile.
Frazier also said the driver of the vehicle was very cooperative with officers and cited for failure to stop for a stopped school bus and striking a juvenile pedestrian.
