Trent Rose has helped members of The Fort Strength & Fitness stay active since the center closed March 21 over COVID-19 concerns.
"We checked out dumbbells to members and we did video workouts," said Rose, who owns The Fort. "It's not ideal. We're so limited on what we can and cannot do."
After being closed to the public for more than a month, gyms, sporting venues and restaurant dining rooms will be allowed to reopen Friday. However, there will be restrictions on what they can do.
Rose said people who have worked out at The Fort are mixed about returning to the facility this week.
"A lot of members, a lot of coaches are not coming back," he said, adding that they might "trickle back" after a few weeks. He said he plans to continue the online workouts for members who choose to stay home.
"Other people feel comfortable about coming back," he said.
Rose said he will change some of the setups to ensure members keep the proper social distance. He said each person will have a space on the floor and are to keep all their workout equipment in that space. Members also are to wipe down and sanitize the equipment after each use. Rose said the center will be closed Sundays for deep cleaning.
That what Rose said he's been doing over the past month — deep cleaning the facility.
Workers at Legendary Fitness followed the cleaning regimen of spraying with disinfectant, wiping, then spraying again after each piece of equipment is used, said owner Sara Royse.
Royse said they offered one-trainer to one-member workouts, by appointment only, over the past month. That way, only a couple of people would be in the building, she said.
The center also did outdoor workout sessions with 10 members spread at least 6 feet apart on the parking lot. The workouts were recorded on the center's Facebook page.
Legendary Fitness will ensure social distancing when it reopens to the public on Friday. She said every other machine on its treadmill line will be removed. People coming for fitness classes must fill out a sign-up sheet, not just show up, she said.
The classroom has a garage door that can open to the outside, Royse said. Pilates and yoga classes also could be held outside with proper spacing, she said.
She said the past month has been hard "not only financially."
"For gym members, it's part of a lifestyle that keeps you sane," Royse said. "We're family here. We're a gym family. We have people who came at the same time every day."
Fort Gibson Bakery & Cafe owner Mandy Haws said she has served a lot of curbside "casseroles to go" and baked custom cakes over the past month. She said the cakes are smaller than those she made before the pandemic because they are for small family gatherings.
Haws said she does not plan to open the cafe for onsite dining this Friday.
"I've decided I'm going to wait it out a little bit to see how that goes before I decide I'm going to do it," she said.
She said she had a good lunch business before closing the dining area. The curbside and and custom baking helped make up for some of the lost cafe traffic.
"In the past couple of weeks, we've stayed pretty busy doing that," Haws said. "That has been very helpful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.