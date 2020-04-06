Fort Gibson businesses, residents find ways to keep active

Customers cannot step inside A Flower Can to buy flowers or gifts.
However, store owner Klynna Nail said she continues to sell energy teas, protein shakes and snow cones through a drive-up window.
Fort Gibson businesses are making several adjustments out of concern for COVID-19.
"We've definitely taken a big hit," Nail said. "Luckily, because of the drinks, it's kept our doors open to where we can be here every day."
She said she had to let some part-time employees go.
"They are willing to come back when business gets back to normal," she said. "I believe in God, so I definitely believe anything's possible. I've run this business for six years, so I'm very optimistic this isn't the end for us."
Nail said the store was closed for three weeks when flood waters covered the area in late May and early June last year.
"Completely closed because we didn't have electric," Nail said.
She said the main difference between the flood and pandemic is that "now we're able to be halfway open with the drinks and the shakes."
The store also is helping first responders and health personnel get through the pandemic.
Nail said on Friday that the business gave 25 servings of energy tea to the Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service. She said she expected to give teas to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Monday.
Mark Lee, general manager of Keith Hardware and Supply, said customers are maintaining the recommended six feet of social distancing.
He said customers are buying supplies to keep their homes clean.
"We've had a good stock of bleach and certain things," Lee said. "Everything changes week to week. Warehouses are limiting what stores can purchase, but all stores will get something. Occasionally we'll get a case of hand sanitizer in. We limit it when we do."
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce has worked to keep spirits up and business going, Chamber Executive Director Jessica Fowler said.
For example, the chamber hosted "Cruising Curbside" Thursday afternoon.
"People could pull up, and they didn't have to get out of their vehicles," Fowler said. "Each business involved featured one type of item that was posted on the event page a couple of days before. People could pull up, purchase what was available and keep going."
She said Rustic Elegance offered wind chimes at 40 percent off, Sizzlin' Bones Bones had $20 ribs, Anima Bella had whole food popsicles and Fort Gibson Cafe & Bakery had fresh bread and cupcakes.
"We were trying to find a way for businesses downtown to get some extra foot traffic," Fowler said, adding that many businesses that do not offer curbside service are closed.
The chamber will host an online "Art Party" from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday on its Facebook page.
Fowler said the party is open for people of any age. People can post photos of their drawings, paintings, clay sculptures.
"Whatever they want to put on there," she said.
It's one way to lift local spirits. she said.
"When you're asked to stay at home and social distance, some people get depressed," Fowler said. "Sometimes simple little words can make a difference in somebody's day."
If you participate
WHAT: Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Online Art Party.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Chamber Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FortGibsonChamberOfCommerce/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.