Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 5:42 pm
The annual Arts & Crafts Show, Chili Luncheon, and Bake Sale at the Fort Gibson United Methodist Church will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For vendor information, call Jolene Kirkes, (918) 230-1024.
