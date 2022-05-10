Recent drainage improvements helped Fort Gibson escape flooding issues that other parts of Muskogee County encountered last week, town officials said.
"We really were quite fortunate," Town Administrator James Walters said. "Everything worked the way it was supposed to work. Water got out pretty quickly."
Rain deluged Muskogee County late Wednesday through Thursday morning, with parts of the county reporting more than 10 inches in less than 24 hours.
Fort Gibson had a lot of roads under water during the heavy rain, Walters said.
"It was so much water so fast," Walters said. "We've done a lot of work with our drainage for flood mitigation for the past several months, last year in particular, and everything worked like it was supposed to. Once the rain stopped, our drainage system worked, water receded quickly."
Walters said Fort Gibson Fire Department moved some families out of danger during the onslaught of rain, but it was temporary.
"There were some areas we were concerned about were getting water pretty high pretty quickly," he said.
Town workers continued making assessments on Monday, he said.
"We had some bridge work we had to do, roads that had some damage, overall we survived pretty well, he said.
Walters said the town had planned road resurfacing projects and was preparing to bid the projects.
"We may have to adjust what we were doing to address the bridges and other damage we got from the flood," he said, adding that he hopes Fort Gibson could qualify for federal funding to fix the damage.
Fort Gibson Public Works Director Jason Million said Thursday's flooding was far different from the late May 2019 flood that kept Fort Gibson underwater for weeks.
"This was just a flash flood from torrential rains versus the flooding from the rivers on the first one," Million said. "It was isolated in tributaries and the runoff."
Crews repaired roads in several locations on Thursday, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.