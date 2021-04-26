A Fort Gibson family was injured in a collision on Interstate 40 when a man driving eastbound in the westbound lanes collided with multiple vehicles, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Todd Cahill, 45, of Shawnee, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday in Seminole County, the report states. Klint Impson, 41, Katheryn Impson, 39, and 11-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, all of Fort Gibson were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Klint and Katheryn Impson and the 7-year-old were listed in critical condition. The 11-year-old girl was stable, but her condition was not listed in the report.
According to OHP, Cahill was driving a 2009 Jeep Liberty eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when he struck a 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Jack Chapman, 82, of Calvin. Cahill continued eastbound and struck a 2021 Kia SUV driven by Klint Impson, causing the Kia to drive off the left side of the road. Cahill then collided with a 2016 Ram pickup, driven by Christopher Lantz, 33, from Oklahoma City, causing Cahill's vehicle to overturn, ejecting Cahill approximately 98 feet. The Ram pickup then collided with a 2004 BMW driven by Remzi Derti, 66, of Denison, Texas, before driving off the right side of the road.
The report states the Impsons were pinned for approximately 45 minutes and were freed by the Strother Fire Department. Neither Chapman nor his four passengers were injured, and neither Derti nor her passenger were injured. Neither Cahill, Chapman and Chapman's passengers were wearing a seat belt. Impson and all of his passengers were wearing seat belts. The report also states that it was unknown if Lantz, Derti, or Derti's passenger were wearing seat belts, the report states.
