Fort Gibson Fire Captain remembered for his dedication.

Fort Gibson Fire Department Captain Brian Karnes is being remembered for his dedication and work ethic.
Karnes, 47, was killed early Saturday in a single car crash east of Fort Gibson.
Fort Gibson Fire Chief Nathan Parker said Karnes was a dedicated firefighter.
“When he wasn’t helping around the community as a volunteer fireman, he was helping out with his family and helping train the younger firemen to fill his steps,” Parker said. “He was just an all-in-all special guy. He was dedicated to the community.”
Parker said Karnes made a point to come to all the fire department meetings and training sessions.
He said Karnes showed dedication by “helping teach those trainings and making every call he could, as far as anything around the town.”
According to Fort Gibson Fire Department’s Facebook Page, Karnes served almost 27 years with the department.
Fort Gibson Mayor Tim Smith said the town “lost a very good man.”
“Any time a gentleman volunteers more than 20 years of his life as a volunteer firefighter and worked his way up to captain on the reserve force, that’s remarkable and says a lot about his work ethic,” Smith said.
A celebration of Karnes’ life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Fort Gibson’s Citizens Cemetery.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Karnes was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler headed northbound on North Three Mile Road, approximately three miles east of Fort Gibson at 2:25 a.m.
Approximately 403 feet south of East Dawson Road the vehicle went off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.