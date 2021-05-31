Fort Gibson's Burn Out and Historic Car Show returns to its old place and old date this weekend.
The Burn Out's rumbling and smoke begins at 7 p.m. Friday along Ross Street east of Lee Street.
The 27th annual Historic Car Show will begin 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson.
"This is the first time we've had it in June for two years," said Fort Gibson Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin. "That makes it more special for us because it's back in its place again."
Flooding in late May 2019 canceled the events. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed them in 2020.
"Last year's car show, we did it all in August last year because of COVID, We had to push it back because we were uncertain," Martin said. "We had lots of participants in our burn out and our car show. I'm hoping we have a great turnout this year."
Burn out and loud pipe entries are free and open to the public.
"For the burn out, we already have 20 entries," Martin said. "Registration begins at 6, and we will begin the burn out at 7. The loud pipe entries will follow the burn out.
Burn out participants apply their brakes and spin back tires until they blow smoke and possibly pop. Judges pick the smokiest burn out.
Loud pipes are judged by noise.
This year's car show has more categories than ever for cars and trucks including Mustangs, off-roads, Camaros, and special interest vehicles, Martin said. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.
"We have a trophy especially made for our car show, it is really unique, it has a metal piece made by Andis Bros. Metal Works in Muskogee," Martin said. "No other car show on earth will have this trophy, so we're really excited about that."
A variety of food vendors, including a candy truck, will be available.
"We'll have turkey legs, walking tacos, pulled pork sandwiches and burgers," she said. "We'll have lots of vendors placed around the gazebo. I've got a little bit of everything vendor-wise."
Martin said the weekend offers an opportunity to have fun outside.
"I think it's time for families to get out and enjoy the great events we're having to be able to have good socialization and have a good family time."
If you go
WHAT: Burn Out, Loud Pipes & Cruise Night.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Ross Street at Lee Street.
WHAT: Historic Fort Gibson Auto Show.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration, 8 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson, Poplar and Lee streets.
