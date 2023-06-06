Things start smoking when contestants spin their wheels at Fort Gibson’s annual Burnout and Loud Pipe Contest.
“Some of them, I swear, they try to make sure they don’t have any rubber left by the time they leave,” said Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Director Amber Hunt. “People just get really, really excited about it. People get out there and they give it their all, and then they get another shot at it.”
This year’s contest, which kicks off Fort Gibson’s Historic Car Show, gets gunning at 6 p.m. Friday at Lone Oak Circle.
The location is a change from the past 28 years, when the contests were held on Ross Street. Hunt said the town of Fort Gibson felt it would be a good idea to move the contest off of Ross.
“It has less traffic, it’s not going to impede,” Hunt said. “It’ll just kind of give us our own area.”
Fort Gibson Public Schools will provide bleachers for Friday’s event, Hunt said.
“We’re going to have seating,” she said. “People aren’t necessarily going to have to bring their own seats so they can have a better view.”
Visitors and contestants get into the Burnout and Loud Pipes.
“I think it’s just the energy,” Hunt said. “People start hollering, and a lot of the judging is based on our event-goers’ reactions, so everybody’s yelling, everybody’s cheering.”
Dozens of cars, trucks motorcycles and Rat Rods will be shown Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson.
Cash prizes will be given to Best in Show, Best Interior, Best Engine and Best Paint. Trophies will be given for the oldest car and the one coming the longest distance. Trophies also will be given to the top two contestants in original and modified cars, original and modified trucks, off road, convertibles, imports, tractors, Chevelles, Camaros, Mustangs, special interest and motorcycles.
“We have it in our historic downtown area,” she said. “We have all our boutiques and antique stores are going to be open. I have almost 20 vendors set up.”
She said there will be a drawing for a Blackstone Griddle and “a ton of door prizes donated by all our local stores.”
“We’ll have a vendor scavenger hunt,” she said. “When people visit our local stores, they will be given tickets to go into the drawing so they can win the door prizes.”
Youngsters also can show off their hottest wheels Saturday.
Hunt said the show will involve “pretty much whatever the little ones want to drive, whether it’s a fancy something they put together or a Little Tykes something they picked up at the Walmart.”
The kid car show will be about an hour before awards are presented at 3 p.m., Hunt said.
There also will be inflatables.
