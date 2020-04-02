The Fort Gibson Genealogy & Historical Society meeting on April 6 has been canceled to comply with coronavirus restrictions. The next scheduled meeting will be at 1 p.m. May 4. Updates on that meeting will be sent closer to the May meeting date. Questions may be directed to Marcy Smith, (918) 441-4760 or Marcia Elliott, (918) 781-9883.
82, Admin. Assistant, passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Service held at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home - 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
64, Mechanic/Owner of Unique Auto Repair, passed Friday, 03/27/2020. Service Info: 10AM, Friday 04/03/2020 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 79, pastor of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church, passed away March 27, 2020. Visitation, Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home, 2200 Military Blvd, Muskogee, OK.
