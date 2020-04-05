The Fort Gibson Genealogy & Historical Society meeting on April 6 has been canceled to comply with coronavirus restrictions. The next scheduled meeting will be at 1 p.m. May 4. Updates on that meeting will be sent closer to the May meeting date. Questions may be directed to Marcy Smith, (918) 441-4760 or Marcia Elliott, (918) 781-9883.
