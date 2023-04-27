The Fort Gibson Genealogy and Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting 1 p.m. May 1 at Q. B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson.
Members are encouraged to bring any family information or historical facts they are interested in working on, or are needing assistance with. All members, past and present, are encouraged to attend this meeting and share any information they might have with other members. Anyone needing transportation should contact Marcia at (918) 781-9883 or Blanche at (918) 203-5040.
All visitors are welcome to attend.
