On Saturday, the smell of fresh baked bread will once again permeate Fort Gibson Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bake Day, an educational fundraiser, is a unique and delicious experience for the public to enjoy. Staff will operate the oven all day Saturday, and the fresh loaves will be available around noon and 3:30 p.m. from the tent in front of the bake house. Fort Gibson coffee mugs will also be for sale at the tent, with a complimentary sample tasting of beans included with purchase while supplies last.
Fresh bread and beans are not the only reason to visit the site, as guests will discover while touring the rest of the grounds. At the log fort, many of the rooms have been furnished to illustrate what life was like for the various people who once lived on-site. Visitors will be able to view officers’ furnished quarters, married soldiers’ quarters, enlisted men’s barracks, and even the guest spaces where notable visitors stayed while passing through the territory. Other buildings include the barracks, which contains the mess hall where soldiers took their meals; magazine, where munitions were stored; and commissary, where goods were sold. The tour wraps up at the bake house, where guests can witness breathtaking views across the Neosho and Arkansas rivers to Agency Hill.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave., in Fort Gibson.
Information: (918) 478-4088.
