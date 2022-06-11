Fort Gibson Historic Site to host living history programs in June

FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will present two living history programs during the month of June to teach visitors about life at the fort in the 19th century.
On Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, the site will hold “Writing in the 1800s,” a living history program to demonstrate writing techniques and materials of the 19th century. Visitors will see writing implements, inks, papers and other supplies used in scribing letters and official documents. In the 1800s, writing was the common method of long-distance communication. At Fort Gibson, staff used writing to create records, compose reports and track troop movement. In that era, writing was vital to the safety of the nation and to connect people across the continent.
The following week, Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, the site will host a “Functional Fiber Arts” living history program. Visitors will be treated to examples of crafts such as twined bags and finger woven belts, along with a discussion of the wide variety of uses for these beautiful pieces of functional art.
Fiber arts fulfilled many purposes beyond personal and artistic expression. Upon arrival in the Americas, colonists encountered many different Native nations that utilized plant and animal fibers to create belts, rope, straps, bags, shoes, clothing and much more. These traditional art forms were passed down through history, and the products created from these skilled trades were in high demand by settlers and traders who did business with the local nations.
Both of these living history programs are free with regular admission, and will be conducted in the commissary building located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on both days. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students aged 5-18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the OHS with membership card, enjoy free admission. Information: (918) 478-4088. Fort Gibson Historic Site is a National Historic Landmark.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
