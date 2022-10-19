Fort Gibson Historic Site to host 'What a Mess!' living history program

FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will host “What a Mess!,” a living history program focused on the mess hall of Fort Gibson. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visitors will learn the types of foods available at the post during the 19th century. Kitchen staff will stoke the kitchen fires and cook delicious recipes from pork, potatoes, dried fruits and vegetables, and make coffee. Living historians will demonstrate the skills of military cooks who prepared and fed the many soldiers assigned to their mess.
Demonstrations and programs are free with regular admission. Other buildings open for touring are the commissary, bakehouse, magazine, and barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students aged 5-18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the Oklahoma Historical Society with a membership card, enjoy free admission. Information: (918) 478-4088.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.