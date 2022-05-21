Fort Gibson Historical and Genealogy Society will hold their first post-pandemic meeting at 1 p.m. June 7 at the Q.B. Boydstun Public Library meeting room.
Anyone with an interest in local history and family genealogy is welcome to attend. They will be discussing "where we go from here," and to determine how many and/or who have an interest in working with this program. If you are interested but unable to attend this first meeting, call Marcy Smith, (918) 441-4760, or Marcia Elliott, (918) 781-9883.
