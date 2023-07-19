Dozens of cars, trucks, motorcycles and smaller vehicles come to Fort Gibson Saturday for the rescheduled Historic Auto Show.
The show runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Fort Gibson. The show was postponed from June 10 because of threatened storms.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amber Hunt said she expects about 100 vehicles.
“I do have more pre-registrants now than I did in June, so I am expecting an even better turnout,” she said. “These guys like to register in person on the day of because of weather purposes.”
Hunt said she seeks to make the show a family event.
Cash prizes will be given to Best in Show, Best Interior, Best Engine and Best Paint. Trophies will be given for the oldest car and the one coming the longest distance. Trophies also will be given to the top two contestants in original and modified cars, original and modified trucks, off-road, convertibles, imports, tractors, Chevelles, Camaros, Mustangs, special interest and motorcycles. Prizes of $250 will be awarded the top four contestants.
She said there will be a drawing for a Blackstone Griddle and “a ton of door prizes donated by all our local stores.”.
“We’ll have a vendor scavenger hunt,” she said. “All my local businesses have a reel of tickets. I have a picture in those stores, and people have to go and find it. When they find it, they get a ticket. They take that and go to the DJ station to give him half their tickets.”
Tickets will be drawn every 30 minutes for prizes donated by businesses, she said. Cliff Casteel will be the disc jockey.
Youngsters also can show off their hottest wheels around noon Saturday.
Hunt said that, for a $10 registration fee, children can enter “anything they can possibly drive in.”
“They can be part of a little parade,” she said. “For them, I’ve got little trophies.
Other activities include yard games, a petting zoo, face painting and bounce houses. Hunt said there will be about 23 craft and merchandise vendors and two or three food trucks.
