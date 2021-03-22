Fort Gibson's Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair is due at just the right time this Saturday.
"I believe it's going to be a beautiful day for families to get out," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin.
"The grass around the gazebo's going to be open, they can bring their lawn chairs, bring a blanket. Social distancing will still be outside. We'll have plenty of room around the gazebo to sit and listen to J.J. play."
The fair will be at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson.
Area musician J.J. Baldwin will perform live acoustic music in the gazebo.
"He plays in local places around Muskogee, and the casinos," Martin said. "He's played quite a few places here lately."
This year's market attracted more than 46 vendors, Martin said, more than twice as many vendors as last year's event, called Gathering on the Green.
She said concern over COVID-19 kept many vendors and visitors from coming last spring.
People seem ready to get out into the fresh air this year, she said. "Social distancing, but also socializing."
The vendors will be spaced along Poplar and Lee streets, she said.
"Those vendors are anywhere from craft vendors, direct sales," Martin said. "I have a candy food truck for the kids with thousands of pieces of candies, plus ICEEs."
It also could be a good day for shopping.
"Our local boutiques will be open downtown," she said. "Our local coffee shops and bakery will be serving specials that day."
Martin said she hopes Saturday's fair could be a monthly event.
If you go
WHAT: Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson, Poplar and Lee streets.
