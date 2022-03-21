FG

The Fort Gibson Indian Education Committee for Johnson O'Malley will be meeting Tuesday in the Administration Building, 500 S. Ross Ave., Fort Gibson for a re-scheduled Title VI meeting. The Title VI meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Information: Jodi Doke, (918) 478-2474.

