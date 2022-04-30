The Fort Gibson Indian Education Committee for Johnson O'Malley will hold a public hearing on Tuesday in the Administration Building, 500 S. Ross Ave., Fort Gibson. The JOM meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and the Title VI meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Information: Jodi Doke, (918) 478-2474.
Fort Gibson Indian Education Committee to meet
- Submitted by Fort Gibson Public Schools
-
-
