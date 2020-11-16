Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce kicks off its annual holiday festivities Monday with its Shop Fort Gibson First ticket campaign.
Participating businesses will start handing out tickets on Monday when people come by to shop, said Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin.
The ticket drawing will be 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
People collect the numbered tickets, and whoever has the correct numbered ticket wins $1,000, sponsored by Keith Hardware, Martin said. Two $500 cash prizes, sponsored by Armstrong Bank and Firstar Bank, also will be given away.
"They'll get so many tickets per purchase," Martin said.
The chamber also will offer a Shop Fort Gibson First Passport, she said.
"That is a passport they can pick up at the chamber office, or they can go online and print that off," Martin said. "It will have business names on it. When they go inside those businesses, the business will initial the card to show you have been in there."
People bring the completed passports to the chamber office to be put in a drawing for a $150 Visa gift card from Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the gazebo.
The chamber also has unique plans for this year's Christmas Luau Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
"It's going to be a reverse parade," Martin said. "That's where we are going to block off the road. It's going to be one way in and one way out. The floats will be parked. People can drive through and they can wave at everybody."
She said the chamber seeks to celebrate while keeping safe.
"That way, we are not causing a congested area," Martin said.
Fort Gibson Holiday Events
• Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Centennial Park Gazebo. Santa will be available.
• Christmas Luau Reverse Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
• Shop Fort Gibson First ticket drawing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, no decision yet on whether it's in person or virtual.
Shop Fort Gibson First participating businesses: Keith Hardware, Armstrong Bank, Firstar, Rustic Elegance, Anima Bella, Fort Quick Stop, Fort Gibson Tire & Wheel Pros, MKT Garage Doors, Frank Gladd American Legion Post #20, A Flower Can, Simple Simon's Pizza, Charlie's Chicken, Fort Gibson Liquor, Boomarang Diner, Sizzlin' Bones, Tigers Den.
