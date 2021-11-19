Fort Gibson kicks off holiday season with Shop Fort Gibson First event

Christmas shopping in Fort Gibson officially starts Saturday when 12 businesses start offering their Shop Fort Gibson First tickets.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce's Shop Fort Gibson First campaign runs Saturday through Dec. 17. People can get two tickets per transaction at the following places: Keith Hardware & Supply, Fort Gibson Armstrong Bank, The Tracks Coffee Shop and Eatery, Okie Country 101.7, Fort Gibson Firstar Bank, Rustic Elegance, Fort Quick Stop, Fort Gibson Tire & Wheel, Fort Gibson Boomarang Diner, AB Coffee House, Noel Cox Photography, The Purple Lion.
Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin said the top prize is a $1,000 giveaway, sponsored by Keith Hardware & Supply. There also will be a $600 giveaway and two $200 giveaways, along with smaller prizes. The winning ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Centennial Park gazebo.
Martin said this year's shopping season looks good.
"The buyers are already out shopping this season, and I am really pushing the Shop Local, support your local merchants," she said. "I've been checking with our local merchants, and they said they're out shopping for Christmas already. That's exciting news to hear that people are out and about this year and they're shopping and not doing so much online."
Fort Gibson lights its downtown Christmas tree at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Centennial Park.
A new 3-1/2-foot star illuminated with LED lights will top the Christmas tree, Martin said. A choir made up of members of various churches will sing Christmas songs.
Children also can visit Santa Claus in the park gazebo.
"We encourage everyone to bring their phones and get photos with Santa this year," Martin said. "We're not going to have a photographer, so we encourage people to shoot their own pictures to take home with them."
Many downtown businesses will stay open late during the lighting. AB Coffee House will be open to serve coffee. Fort Gibson 4-H Club will serve hot cocoa, and Firstar Bank will hand out cookies, she said.
Fort Gibson also will return to its traditional Christmas parade 7 p.m. Dec. 6.
The theme this year is "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
"So we're going to go with something fun and light-hearted," Martin said. "I'm excited to see how the floats will be decorated. It's a little bit of a challenge to bring in the Christmas spirit with it. We do have several entries into it."
In 2020, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber hosted a reverse parade, in which people drove by parked floats.
Martin said the chamber will accept parade entries until a week before the parade. There is no cost to enter.
If you go
WHAT: Tree Lighting Ceremony.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Nov. 29.
WHERE: Christmas Tree, Centennial Park, Downtown Fort Gibson.
