FORT GIBSON — Three-year old Georgia Pinkstaff shyly greeted Santa Claus from at least six feet away during Fort Gibson’s Christmas Tree Lighting on Monday night.
But she didn’t seem to mind the distance.
“She seemed to warm up to him more than she did last year,” said Georgia’s mother, Erin Climer of Fort Gibson. “Last year, she didn’t want to get close to him. She’s warming up to him a little more, I think.”
This year’s tree lighting, Fort Gibson’s start of the holiday season, drew fewer people to the Centennial Park gazebo and tree than past years. Several wore face masks, a reminder of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Temperatures dipped to near freezing.
Santa wore a face mask under his beard as he greeted children from the back of a garlanded pickup bed. Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap, children sat on a stool to share their wishes and get their pictures made.
Those who braved the evening chill joined the countdown before the tree lit up with many colors of lights.
Traditional and modern Christmas songs resounded through the park. Children wrote letters to Santa, then dropped their wishes into a red mailbox.
Several downtown businesses stayed open after hours during the tree lighting.
Fort Gibson resident Dustin Nettles said he brings his family to the tree lighting every year “because it’s Christmas.”
Monday marked the first tree lighting for Dimitry and Skye Ecker, who savored the lights with their 1-year-old daughter Doriene. Skye Ecker said they moved to Fort Gibson from the Wichita, Kansas, area last February. She said she loved the small-town feeling Monday’s ceremony had.
The lighting marked the start of Fort Gibson’s holiday festivities. Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas Luau parade at 7 p.m. Monday.
Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin said the parade will be done in “reverse” with the parade-goers driving past floats that remain parked.
“It will come down Lee Street, then turn left on Poplar, then it will go down to Railroad Street, and Santa will be right down there,” she said, adding that the parade has 16 entries so far.
If you go
WHAT: Christmas Luau Reverse Parade.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Lee Street, down Poplar Street to Railroad Street, Fort Gibson.
