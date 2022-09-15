Fort Gibson man found not guilty of lewd molestation

Burright

A Fort Gibson man was found not guilty on Thursday of lewd molestation.

Louie Dewayne Burright, 39, was found not guilty by a Muskogee County District Court jury of eight women and four men in District Judge Bret Smith's court.

Burright was accused of of touching and taking pictures of a then 8-year-old’s vagina between November 2016 and September 2017.

A tearful Burright, along with family members, declined comment upon leaving the courtroom.

