Fort Gibson man found not guilty of lewd molestation

A Fort Gibson man was found not guilty on Thursday of lewd molestation.
Louie Dewayne Burright, 39, was found not guilty by a Muskogee County District Court jury of eight women and four men in District Judge Bret Smith's court.
Burright was accused of of touching and taking pictures of a then 8-year-old’s vagina between November 2016 and September 2017.
A tearful Burright, along with family members, declined comment upon leaving the courtroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.