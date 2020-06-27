A Fort Gibson man was injured when he crashed the motorcycle he was driving on Smith Ferry Road, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Jorge G. Ortiz-Casiano, 27, was in good condition when he was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 12:06 a.m. Saturday 1/10 of a mile east of South 65th Street East, approximately 2 miles south and 3 miles east of Muskogee in Muskogee County. Ortiz-Casiano was driving a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Smith Ferry Road, missed a curve and laid the motorcycle on its side. The motorcycle slid for approximately 60 feet, slid off the road, overturned and traveled an additional 54 feet before coming to rest on its side. The cause of the crash was attributed to unsafe speed. Ortiz-Casiano was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.