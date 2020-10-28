Fort Gibson man killed in crash

A Fort Gibson man died when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer rig, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.
Wesley Godwin, 39, died at the scene of the crash approximately 5 miles east of Warner on Interstate 40 in Muskogee County, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:26 a.m. Tuesday. Godwin was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 eastbound, and Tai Ngoc Nguyen, 51, of Santa Ana, California, was driving a 2012 Freightliner eastbound when Godwin drove his truck into the back of the truck Nguyen was driving. Nguyen was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Godwin was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
