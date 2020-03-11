A Fort Gibson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash approximately 3 miles east of Okay on Oklahoma 251A, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Shaun Pingleton, 45, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was pronounced dead, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pingleton was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer westbound whe, for an unknown reason, Pingleton drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected coming back onto the road, crossing the center line. He drove off the right side of the road again and overcorrected, coming back on the the road. The vehicle rolled over 2 1/2 times, coming to rest on its top. While the vehicle was rolling, Pingleton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected.
