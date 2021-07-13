A Fort Gibson man died and three others were injured Tuesday as a result of a three-vehicle collision that occurred south of Muskogee on U.S. 64,
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Bill Morris, 84, of Fort Gibson was driving south in a 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup at about 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, when the truck crossed into the northbound lane. The Dodge pickup was struck by a 2011 Cadillac SUV, which was traveling north, and again by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata.
OHP Trooper John Duerson of Troop C, who led the investigation, states in the report that Morris was pronounced dead at the scene, just south of Smith Ferry Road, by Muskogee County EMS workers. The driver of the Cadillac, who remained unidentified Tuesday night, was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
The unnamed driver of the Hyundai and unnamed passenger were transported by helicopter to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Both were listed in serious condition.
Duerson said Morris was known to have a “medical condition.” The condition of the other drivers were “apparently normal.” The cause of the collisions was listed as “improper use of lane,” or “left of center.”
All vehicles were equipped with seatbelts, but it was unknown if they were in use by any of the subjects involved. Morris, troopers report, was ejected from his vehicle.
