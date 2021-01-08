A Fort Gibson man has pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Joshua Wade Frazier, 39, faces between 10 years and life in prison and/or a fine up to $10 million.
The indictment alleged that on or about May 3, Frazier possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance.
The charges arose from a joint investigation by the Fort Gibson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Amanda G. Maxwell, U.S. magistrate judge out of the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, temporarily assigned to the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearing and accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Sentencing will take place following the completion of the report.
