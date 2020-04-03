A Fort Gibson man has pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining controlled prescriptions by forgery, conspiracy, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to court documents.
Michael Ray Perry, 26, was sentenced to two five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences Thursday, documents state. Perry, charged in September of last year, was one of three siblings allegedly involved in a plot to acquire medications using false identities.
"Mr. [Michael Ray] Perry is currently in a treatment program that he’s complying with," said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge. "He pled guilty, offered sincere apologies to everybody involved, and hopefully he takes this opportunity to turn his life around."
Matthew Perry, 28, was charged in September with similar charges. Rebecca Moore, 33, was charged in September with obtaining controlled substances by forgery, unlawful use of a communications facility, identity theft, conspiracy, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The charges follow an investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics into Moore's repeated use of Tulsa practitioner Dr. Clinton Baird's information, as well as the information of nurse practitioner Amanda Robison, to forge prescriptions for narcotics such as Oxycodone.
Moore and the Perry brothers, alongside three other individuals, would then pick up the forged prescriptions, often using the identity of the siblings' deceased mother, Rhonna Perry, according to an affidavit filed with the case.
"In total, Rebecca Moore picked up 26 forged prescriptions, including ten times for her deceased mother," wrote OBN Agent Shaun Manes. "...Nine times Rebecca Moore committed identity fraud by using identification of her deceased mother to pick up forged prescriptions."
Manes also wrote that Matthew Perry filled six prescriptions, while Michael Ray Perry filled two. The brothers were both involved with multiple pick-ups of the forged prescriptions, the affidavit states.
Matthew Perry was scheduled to plead April 1, but his plea hearing was moved to May 6 as a result of COVID-19. Moore remains scheduled to plea April 7, according to court documents.
