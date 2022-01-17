Metal glows red hot, meaning it's ready to take a beating from bladesmith Scott Otwell.
Wearing a rough leather glove, Otwell pulls the metal from the forge and strikes it into a blade.
Otwell, who lives north of Fort Gibson, said he's been forging metal into blades for only a couple of years. However, he already has sold a number of knives, axes and other blades through social media.
"I don't own a knife, but I make 10 a day," he said. "I cannot keep them on stock. As soon as I make them, somebody buys them."
He said forging blades is a way to express himself.
"I've always tried to find my artistic talent," he said. "I can't draw. I can't sing and I can't dance, so I might as well move metal."
People have practiced the art of bladesmithing for thousands of years, Otwell said.
"It's not something that's done every day," he said. "I'm also a meat cutter, and that's another dying job. I've always worked with knives, always had a fascination with them."
Otwell, a market manager at Harp's food store, said he's always been interested in bladesmithing, but never devoted himself to it until the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I took a bonus check and I bought all this stuff," he said. "Trust me, it's not cheap. It's just taken off."
He said he has to work outside because of the heat and fire involved with bladesmithing.
Otwell said he heats the forge to 2,400 degrees.
"The melting point of metal is 3,000 or so, so you definitely move metal pretty easily," he said. "The coal forge gets even hotter, I use that for a sphere, a large service area."
He shields the forge's front with a brick to help it heat faster.
"You got to be real careful or you'll burn up your metal," he said. "You have to be careful how much you heat it, how much you hit it, when you hit it."
Otwell said he pays attention to the metal's color when it comes out of the forge and the sound made when he hits it.
Moving metal follows the pattern: heat, beat and repeat, he said.
Otwell beats and heats the metal until it's sharp enough to shave paper or an arm.
"Most of the things I make aren't the prettiest, but you can open a car door," he said. "I make sure it's the strength and quality people deserve."
He is making a karambit, a curved Indonesian blade that resembles a claw. He fit the ring part over his index finger and held it in a stabbing motion.
"It's very specific," he said. "It's very hard to make."
The karambit glowed bright orange when he took it out.
"Once it gets hot, it's easy to heat it up multiple times," he said.
Otwell said he also has made tomahawks, chef's knives and skinning knives.
"Anyone who hunts wants a good skinning knife," he said.
It took a year of work and practice before he made something good enough to be proud of, he said. "I wouldn't put my name on something that someone couldn't trust with their life, their family."
