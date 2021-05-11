Fort Gibson motorcyclist injured in crash

A Fort Gibson man was injured in a motorcycle crash 7 miles west of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Joseph Faulkner, 43, was admitted to Northeastern Health System in fair condition, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3:35 p.m. Friday on County Road East 788. Faulker was driving a 2021 Yamaha XE-250 westbound, missed a curve, laid the motorcycle on its side and slid off the left side of the road. He was wearing a helmet. The trooper's report states the cause of the collision was unsafe speed on a curve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.