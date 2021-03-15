Fort Gibson PD gets makeover

Fort Gibson Police Department recently remodeled its space to give officers a place to meet and to store their equipment.
Police Chief Rob Frazier said two former offices were converted into a break room/squad room.
"They'll have squad meetings in here, any kind of meeting," he said.
Two other offices were converted into a room for officers' radio and computer gear. Equipment chargers are lining a counter. There also is a printer for the Digitickets booking software program.
"What the officers do is they come in before their shift, they walk in, grab all their equipment and turn around and check their mail slot and they can go into the squad room," Frazier said. "Before, some of this was in the dispatch area, some was back here."
The police department also redid dispatching room's counters and floors and repainted the cabinets.
"We still have some furniture to be delivered," he said. "It's just something more refreshing for the public to see when they come in. It's going to be more useful for us, get more organized."
Fort Gibson Police also bought two new Ford Broncos, which arrived earlier this month, Frazier said.
"They're all-wheel drive," he said. "We chose those because we have some bad roads we go down. And you never know when Oklahoma is going to get an ice storm or have bad weather."
He said vehicles cost about $45,000 to $50,000 by the time they're fully equipped with lights and computers.
"They have all the computers in them, like the other ones do," he said. "They're like a mobile office."
