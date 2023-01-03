FORT GIBSON — Fabiela Kemble has more than her arms full with her golden retriever, Bonnie, who's not yet 2.
"She is just a bundle of energy." Kemble said, trying to rein the dog in. "She's an 80-pound puppy. That's where it becomes problematic. She needs socialization."
Kemble, a coordinator at Indian Capital Technology Center, said she is working to get a dog park in Fort Gibson. She recently brought her proposal to the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, but no vote was taken.
"I found a grant/contest, where you could apply for the creation of a dog park or a renovation," Kemble said. "For creation, the amount is $25,000 and for renovation, it's $5,000."
She said trustees told her a park was already in the works.
Fort Gibson Town Administrator James Walters said the town is looking at potential dog park sites that are in a flood mitigation area. The town had been working with FEMA on flood mitigation funds. Walters said he hopes the park could be a project for 2023.
Kemble said studies indicate that bark parks help make communities more closely-knit, promotes healthy lifestyles and allows dogs to socialize with other pets.
According to a 2018 study by the National Recreation and Park Association, three benefits of dog parks are giving dogs a safe space to exercise and roam, allowing dogs to socialize with other dogs, allowing owners to be socially active.
Kemble said she takes Bonnie on neighborhood walks and lets her romp in a nearby field.
"That's the only place that's open and I can kind of let her run around, because I don't have much of a yard," she said.She also has taken Bonnie to the Coody Creek Bark Park in Muskogee several times.
"We do like it," she said, adding that it could be a hassle getting the dog in the car and driving through Arkansas River bridge reconstruction work.
"And with her being a golden, she's all over the car," she said. "Afterwards, there's the great vacuuming of the hair."
She said she has talked with a few Fort Gibson dog owners about a dog park.
"Some weren't even aware of the one in Muskogee, but they all expressed a desire for one to be in Fort Gibson," Kemble said.
