Lauren Martin of Fort Gibson received a degree during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Spring Commencement Aug. 1, on the south lawn of Raley Chapel on the OBU campus in Shawnee. United States Senator James Lankford delivered the address. The event was rescheduled from its original date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin earned degrees in cross cultural ministry and anthropology, and she graduated summa cum laude.
Students graduate summa cum laude for maintaining at least a 3.95 grade point average.
To watch video of the Spring Commencement or for more information on Oklahoma Baptist University, visit www.okbu.edu.
With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 1,868, with students from 35 states and 34 other countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.