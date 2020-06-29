Four Fort Gibson residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The President’s Honor Roll included Zachary Evans, a cross cultural ministry major; Lauren Martin, a cross cultural ministry major; Seth Moles, a TESOL major, and Shelby Philips, a clinical health major.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.
For information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.
