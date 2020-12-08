Fort Gibson residents enjoy reverse parade

FORT GIBSON — Kinslee and Kaison Escamilla found a warm, convenient way to enjoy Fort Gibson's Reverse Christmas Parade on Monday night.
Instead of standing on a sidewalk to watch floats pass by, they saw the float from inside an SUV.
"With babies, it's sometimes hard to sit out in the cold," said their mother, Autumn Escamilla. "It was perfect. And I hope to see it next year."
Several thousand vehicles passed parked floats, a stationary marching band and at least one decorated front yard during Monday's parade. Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin said the switch was an effort to alleviate potential spread of COVID-19.
Being in the vehicle didn't faze Kaison, who still got to see Santa.
"He was on top of the firetruck," Kaison said.
Some parade-watchers chose to go on foot.
"We're trying to walk along just because they're too short to see from a car seat," said Rebecca Batchelor, accompanied with three children. "And it's safer this way than to try and have them not in a car seat."
Parade theme was "Christmas Luau." Some entries had people in grass skirts handing candy to children in the passing vehicles.
Fort Gibson High School's Royal Regiment Band played Christmas carols, sang a Hank Williams tune and did a "wiki wiki" dance number by the city Christmas tree and gazebo.
Senior Nathan Jones, who played trumpet, said he and other members had looked forward to marching in the parade.
"But at the same time, we were glad we were able to play at all," he said. "We get to do visuals with the drum line."
Harper and Gatlin Hasler joined the parade without leaving their front yard. Gatlin, 9, dressed as a cool Santa and Harper, 7, dressed as an elf as they waved to passing parade-watchers.
"We made the wreath up there," Harper said, pointing to a green-lit wreath over the garage.
The front lawn was decked in multicolored lights with two nutcracker soldiers guarding the front door. Their father, John Hasler, said they always decorate big time for Christmas.
"It's pretty neat. Being in a little town, we get a lot of traffic on the holidays," Hasler said while sitting on the front porch. "We usually get to see the parade instead of being a part of it."
