One year after flood waters covered Fort Gibson, people remember the water's depth.
They also remember the depth of concern their neighbors showed in its aftermath.
Rising waters from the Arkansas and Grand rivers flooded Fort Gibson and the surrounding countryside Memorial Day weekend, 2019.
"When I took a boat down the highway, that's a vivid memory for me," said Vice Mayor Tim Smith. "I was just in awe of four miles of highway underwater."
Mayor Michael Sharpe recalled how quickly the water rose.
"We went out on boat rides, and there was water up around the casino," he said.
Sharpe said Fort Gibson was without electricity for three or four days when a substation flooded.
Within days, an Emergency Resource Center was set up to help displaced residents. The center, located in a school gym, looked like a busy discount store because people and businesses donated so many cleaning supplies, clothes, cans of food, diapers and other items.
Haley Norman, who managed the center, said more than 200 families got help from the center.
"My main memory is how our community was there for each other during an unprecedented time," she said. "People helped donate, organize, count, create spreadsheets, counsel, clean out homes, pray for one another."
Churches gave financially and offered counseling and prayer.
Sharpe recalled how Fort Gibson restaurants came together to donate food for people displaced by the flood. One restaurant was Fajita Rita's, which had to recover its restaurant from flood damage.
Smith recalled Direct Traffic Control paying its employees to go into houses to help clean up.
"The community responded remarkably," Smith said. "The teamwork and selflessness. There was not a selfish bone in the body of people pitching in."
He also recalled 200 volunteers filling sandbags to protect the water treatment plant. He said the plant's generator was damaged, but was replaced.
The flood damaged buildings at the sewer treatment plant.
About 90 percent of the city infrastructure is back in shape, he said.
"The soccer complex is still not fixed," he said. "And part of that is due to financial hurdles. We're working on a plan to get it fixed."
The town of Fort Gibson is preparing for future floods.
Trustees recently bought a machine that can fill several dozen sandbags at one time, Sharpe said.
"We have a whole bunch of sandbags and a whole bunch of sand already in key locations," he said. "We can fill sandbags and have them ready so much quicker.
The town also is studying how to set up a wall or levee to protect the water plant, he said.
Norman said the flood taught her lessons.
"Personally, I learned so much working with local, state and federal agencies that will help in future emergencies," Norman said. "As a local volunteer, most of all, I learned the power of community and the everyday person offering their strengths and abilities to come alongside one another to get things done when needed."
