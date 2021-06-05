The Senior Center in Fort Gibson reopened June 1. Seniors 60 and over are able to return to have meals. Any seniors who are interested are encouraged to come. Serving hours are Monday thru Friday 11:30 to 12:30. The Senior Center is located in the American Legion building at 201 S.E. Railroad St., in Fort Gibson. Call the main office at (918) 775-7708 to get the number for the Fort Gibson site.
There are openings for residents 60 and over to have meals delivered to their homes if they are unable to drive to the Senior Center. If you need a meal delivered to you, call (800) 211-2116 and ask for outreach.
They also offer drive-thru service if you would like to pick up a meal. Information: (918) 775-7708 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
