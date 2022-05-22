OKLAHOMA CITY – Twenty-five students from across Oklahoma have been selected to serve on the 2022-2023 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council, hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
This year’s Agriculture Youth Council members include Karson Osborn of Fort Gibson.
The AYC was created in 2019 by Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur to develop future leaders in the agriculture industry. This group, consisting of high school seniors interested in representing the agriculture industry, experiences professional development, industry exposure and experimental learning during 10 sessions throughout the year.
Council members will serve a year-long term, with approximately eight sessions and multiple volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Sessions will include visits to Oklahoma agricultural companies and organizations, opportunities to learn about the legislative process and job shadows with industry professionals. To learn more about the AYC, visit www.ag.ok.gov/agriculture-youth-council/.
