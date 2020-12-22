Fort Gibson to host outdoor Christmas Eve service

An outdoor Christmas Eve service in downtown Fort Gibson offers a message for the season, said Fellowship Bible Church Pastor Billy Parker.
"It's hope," Parker said. "Hope from the Lord, and really in our community encouraging one another."
The church will host the communion and candlelight service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the downtown gazebo.
"It's just a great downtown atmosphere, and they have the Christmas tree lit up," Parker said. "And there's great acoustics coming out of that gazebo, the way it's built. It's a fun place to sing and connect. It has an old time feel to it."
Parker said the service will include a few carols, communion and candle lighting. Fellowship worship leader Gary Hendrix will lead music, Parker said.
Other Fort Gibson churches, including Fort Gibson Christian and Fort Gibson United Methodist, will participate.
"We do not want to let the current emergency completely overwhelm the spirit of Christmas," said the Rev. Don Jones, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Fort Gibson. "We'll be out there in the cold, Christmas caroling. And we'll try to stay away from each other adequately so we can be safe. It should be a great moment we'll always remember."
Concern over the spread of COVID-19 has prompted several churches to ease up on gathering for worship, even on Christmas Eve.
Fellowship Bible went online for worship last Sunday, Parker said.
"We either had people who were quarantined or who had the virus," he said. "Just out of caution, we decided we shouldn't meet. Three weeks ago, we had a Sunday school teacher or two that was out, and we just did an outside service. We've had to a couple different things like that, kind of adjust."
Jones said the Methodist Church puts its 11 a.m. Sunday service on YouTube.
"We have a small traditional service, frequented by a small number of people, scattered 10 feet apart in the sanctuary," he said.
Jones said the church hadn't planned a Christmas Eve service.
"We want people who feel comfortable and safe to go out in the elements to go out and praise God with the other churches," he said, adding that he might lead a prayer at the service.
Parker said communion elements will be individually sealed wafers and juice.
"Nobody's handling anything," he said.
People also may park around the perimeter, Parker said. "We're going to do our best to have one person share the candle, but not be in their space for long periods of time."
Masks are encouraged, but not required.
"If there were a was a massive outbreak of corona and the city asked us to do it, we wouldn't do it," Parker said. "But we're hoping, since this is an outside event, that it will be well for everybody."
Before the service, the church will offer hot beverages, such as cider, coffee or cocoa 6 p.m. Thursday at Anima Bella Smoothies and Tea just across from the gazebo.
"We'll have Christmas carols and fun songs over there," Parker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.