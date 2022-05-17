Fort Gibson to host Touch-A-Truck event

Fire trucks, police cars, even some helicopters will be available for the touching Saturday at Three Forks Harbor.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce will host Touch-A-Truck at 10 a.m. Saturday at the harbor, beside the Arkansas River south of U.S. 62.
"We're going to come in, touch all the trucks," said Kim Martin, chamber executive director. "We're going to have some helicopters there, fire department and some police departments there, emergency management."
There also will be several wrecker trucks, dump trucks, semis and a storm-chaser vehicle.
"This will be a fun event for kids to go to. They can see all their favorite trucks and vehicles, some of their local heroes," she said. "I think the Forestry Department is supposed to be here."
Martin said OG&E will bring some of its heavy machinery.
"That's something I don't think they normally do," she said. "That might be something the kids don't normally get to see, is the heavy machinery OG&E uses out at the plant."
Food trucks will be available for concessions.
The event will have a children's play area, which features a soft playground, face painting and child-oriented vendors.
The chamber had hosted similar events during its annual Easter egg hunts several years ago, she said.
If you go
WHAT: Touch-A-Truck.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Three Forks Harbor.
ADMISSION: Free.
