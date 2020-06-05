Fort Gibson to offer amnesty for outstanding warrants, fines

Fort Gibson will grant amnesty next week to those who have contributed to the $1 million backlog of past due fines owed for municipal citations issued in Fort Gibson.
The offer will be good beginning at the start of business Monday morning and continue through Friday. This special proposition is available to those who accept the offer of amnesty, but those who decline run the risk of compounding their legal entanglements.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said those who are able to pay the full amount of their outstanding fines "will get 25% knocked off the total amount owed ... and their slate wiped clean." For example, a person who owes $1,000 would pay $750 if they take full advantage of the amnesty program, which begins Monday and continues through June 12.
"This will be the one week they can do this and get back to a fresh start," Frazier said. "After that week is out, we are going to start doing the roundups — we're going to do warrant sweeps."
Frazier said town officials recently found there is "an abundant amount of municipal warrants in the town ... that have gone uncollected." He said it remains unclear how the past due fines were allowed to accumulate to an amount of nearly $1 million, but an examination of the town's warrant procedures revealed "a lot of warrants that were never issued."
"The good citizens pay the fines and go on, but we've got an abundance of people that don't show up for court," Frazier said. "We want to make sure that we get those people in front of a judge, let them have their due process, and we'll go from there."
Frazier said those who are unable to pay the full amount of the past due fines should contact the municipal court clerk. He said the court clerk will "either reset their payment or set a date for them to come in and see a judge."
"There will be no tricks," Frazier said. "Nobody's going to get arrested."
A list of people with outstanding warrants for municipal citations or unpaid fines may be found online at fortgibson.net. Anybody identified on that list is encouraged to verify the information with the town's court clerk.
The town clerk may be contacted by calling (918) 478-3551 or visiting the office at 200 W. Poplar St., Fort Gibson.
