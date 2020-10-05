Fort Gibson Town Hall closed to walk-in business

Fort Gibson Town Hall will be closed to walk-in business for at least the next two weeks after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed among employees.
Trustees approved the closure and other precautions Monday at an emergency board meeting.
Acting Town Administrator Jason Million said residents can do business or pay bills at the building's drive-thru, over the phone at (918) 478-3551 or through the town website http://www.fortgibson.net/ .
Million said Town Hall employees will be kept at least six feet apart from each other. Those needing to spend an extended period of time in close proximity must wear a face mask, he said.
Also, city maintenance workers are limited to one per vehicle, he said.
Employees also must wear a face mask if they come into close contact with a citizen, Million said.
